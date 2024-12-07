MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ambarella worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 250,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 476,406 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $81.32.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $91,517.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,832.68. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $230,275.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,806,675.58. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,356 shares of company stock worth $859,210 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.