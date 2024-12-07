MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,850 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global Net Lease worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 221,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.14 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.
Global Net Lease Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
