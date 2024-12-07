MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,850 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global Net Lease worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 221,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.14 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.