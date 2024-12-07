MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

PRKS stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

