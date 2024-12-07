MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $804,000.

AMTM opened at $23.17 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

