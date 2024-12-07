MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6,174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $879,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $120,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,564.36. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,126 shares of company stock worth $865,710. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $123.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $131.06.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

