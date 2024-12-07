MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPC. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 106.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 165.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 60,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPC. Stephens assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

