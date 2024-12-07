MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $645,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,403.52. This represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.