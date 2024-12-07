Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 125.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 405,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,322.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 314.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 8,040.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,404.26. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,145.32. This represents a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $997.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

