NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of NCR Voyix worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

