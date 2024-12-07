NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783,507 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.51% of NexGen Energy worth $55,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.91. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

