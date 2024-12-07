Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

NCLH opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

