NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,968,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,260,014 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.47% of NovaGold Resources worth $61,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,378,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 367,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 59.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,982 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 173,817 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

