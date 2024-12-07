Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $4,876,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

GOOGL opened at $174.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.