Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,270. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $101.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

