Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3,339.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 100.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $73.43 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

