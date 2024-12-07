Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

