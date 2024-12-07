Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,976,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,675 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Patria Investments worth $66,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Patria Investments by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter worth $200,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Patria Investments by 28.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Patria Investments stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $717.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

