Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stake Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 698,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 2,993.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 239.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,432 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 66.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This represents a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $974,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,969.28. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.91. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $288.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PRM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRM

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.