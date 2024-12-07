Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 106,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $443.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $364.13 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total value of $7,157,129.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,843,807.85. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,000. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,578 shares of company stock valued at $40,553,696. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

