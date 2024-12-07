Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $635.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.08.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $552.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.45 and a 200-day moving average of $521.19. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.