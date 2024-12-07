PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 113.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PJT Partners news, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $275,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,725. This represents a 15.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $245,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $762,980. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $164.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.65. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $168.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

