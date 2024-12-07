Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Position Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.45. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $42.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.38 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.76%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

