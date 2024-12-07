Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,500 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

FTV opened at $78.89 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock worth $14,261,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

