Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 317.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 836,179 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $33,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 116.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in FMC by 2,531.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 253,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 243,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.