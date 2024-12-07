Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Biogen by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.62 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.22.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

