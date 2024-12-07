Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco by 304.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -89.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

