Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,900 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in APA were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in APA by 36.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 35.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 1.9 %

APA stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82.

APA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.