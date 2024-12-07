Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 600 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $434,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,330,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $179,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.71.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $194.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.88 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

