Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 900 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after acquiring an additional 254,985 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 251,274 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,512,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,693,000 after purchasing an additional 185,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $658,959.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,162.46. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

