Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Mister Car Wash worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 763.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,862 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6,003.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,631,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 3,571,675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,511,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 731,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 535,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145,374 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 23,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $188,865.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,211.82. This represents a 22.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,088,165.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,199.16. This trade represents a 76.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 613,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,139. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 2.5 %

MCW stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

