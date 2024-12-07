Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.4 %

IQV stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $225.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

