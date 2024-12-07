Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 67,396 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 111.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 327,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,786 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 127,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

SXC opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

