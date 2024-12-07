Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

IIIN opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

