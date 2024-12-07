Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ovintiv by 678.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.5 %

OVV opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

