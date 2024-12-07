Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,967 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,270. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.