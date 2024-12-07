Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 82,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $119.15 and a 1-year high of $219.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Garmin’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

