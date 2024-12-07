Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,257.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,086.88 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,330.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,386.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

