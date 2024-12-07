Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Green Dot worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $565.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 135,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $1,478,245.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,843,100.72. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 334,037 shares of company stock worth $3,862,091 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

