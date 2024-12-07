Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $1,343,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 18.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $31.65 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.79 million, a PE ratio of -226.07 and a beta of 1.27.

CEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

