Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.23 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $345.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.63. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.39 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

