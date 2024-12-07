Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Leslie’s worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $2.36 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $436.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

