Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.27 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

