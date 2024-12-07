Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 80.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $814.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at $775,125.12. The trade was a 4.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

