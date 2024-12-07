Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.33 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75,620 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,654,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.88. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

