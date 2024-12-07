Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 274.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at $382,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $60,201.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,560.40. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,183.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,515.47. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,454 shares of company stock worth $225,701 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $33.57 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $729.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.