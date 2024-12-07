Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,434 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 553,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 419,656 shares in the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after buying an additional 418,321 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 288,662 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $889.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.