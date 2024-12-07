Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.49 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 218.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Kroger Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KR opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. The trade was a 32.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,743.01. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

