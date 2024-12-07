Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,932,000 after acquiring an additional 175,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,267,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $403.06 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

