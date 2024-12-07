Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TMP opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.72.
Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMP
Tompkins Financial Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.