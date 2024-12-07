Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in TELUS by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.19%.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

